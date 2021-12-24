Whittier Trust Co. Has $330,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 206,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

