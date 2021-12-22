Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

