Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

