Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 508 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

