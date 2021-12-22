Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

