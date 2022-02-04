Why Higher Prices Are Coming for Gold

It’s been a volatile start to the year for the major market averages, with the S&P-500 (SPY) down more than 5% year-to-date and the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ) shedding nearly 10% of its value. Amid the carnage, gold (GLD) has proven to be a safe haven, despite exaggerations of its demise in 2021, with it being called obsolete and dead following its underperformance.

This outperformance has led to an improvement in key ratios like the Gold/SPX ratio. Notably, the backdrop has rarely looked better from a fundamental standpoint, with real rates still deep in negative territory. Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown in the chart above, gold has massively outperformed QQQ and SPY to start the year, a clear sea change from 2021. This is also a clear deviation from what we saw in Q1 2020, with gold coming under significant pressure as global markets rolled over. This relative strength has pushed the Gold/SPX ratio back into an uptrend and above a key level.

Looking at the above below, we can see that the time to be cautious on gold was when it slid beneath its moving averages relative to SPX in October 2020. This suggested a period of underperformance might be on the horizon, meaning that investors should rebalance their gold weighting. However, 18 months later, gold is now trying to reclaim these key levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Typically, gold has performed its best when it’s not only above its monthly moving averages but also outperforming the S&P-500. This is because those allocating capital have little opportunity cost to owning gold, given that the general market is not handing out easy dollars.

Meanwhile, gold has also performed best in periods of negative real rates, with no opportunity cost to hold gold given that interest rates are low and inflation is present. Hence, this backdrop for gold is the most attractive it has been in over a decade, meaning that an allocation to the metal makes sense.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The true test of whether one should own an asset class, though, is how it looks technically. In gold’s case, and despite constant negativity, the metal has also rarely looked better technically. This is because it’s busy building a massive cup & handle base, and a breakout looks likely in 2022. Given that gold checks all the boxes, I remain bullish short-term, medium-term, and long-term and recently added to my position.

So, what’s the best course of action?

With gold trading in a range of $1,765/oz to $1,835/oz, the best course of action looks to be starting new positions in gold at $1,790/oz or lower, within 2% from support. However, my preferred way to play the metal is through producers steadily growing production and making major discoveries, like Karora Resources (KRRGF).

In Karora’s case, the company is on the way to becoming a 190,000-ounce producer by 2024, up from a 113,000-ounce producer in 2021. Notably, the company’s margins are expected to improve in the period as it mines more nickel to boost by-product credits, and the company continues to make new discoveries at its flagship Beta Hunt Mine in Australia. At less than 8x FY2023 earnings, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.85 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am long GLD, KRRGF