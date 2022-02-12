Wilen Investment Management CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Delta Apparel comprises 8.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Apparel worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $100,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

