William Blair Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

UDMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?