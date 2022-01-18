William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

