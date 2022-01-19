William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).