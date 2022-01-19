William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 448,869 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47,249.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of The Ensign Group worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

