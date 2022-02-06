William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $487.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.46. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $364.72 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

