William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

POOL opened at $477.62 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?