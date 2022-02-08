William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

CTLT opened at $103.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 14.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

