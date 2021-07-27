Williams Companies Inc (WMB): Price Now Near $25.22; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WMB

At the moment, WMB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WMB has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, WMB ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WMB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WMB’s price is down $-0.33 (-1.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WMB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WMB: Daily RSI Analysis WMB’s RSI now stands at 50.

For WMB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WMB may find value in this recent story:

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

