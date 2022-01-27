Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

