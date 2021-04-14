Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM): Price Now Near $174.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WSM

At the time of this writing, WSM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WSM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WSM’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WSM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WSM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For WSM News Traders

Investors and traders in WSM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

