WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.41 (1.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WSC

Currently, WSC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WSC ranks 174th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WSC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WSC’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WSC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WSC: Daily RSI Analysis WSC’s RSI now stands at 95.8333.

WSC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error