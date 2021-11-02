Wingstop Inc (WING): Price Now Near $170.11; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WING

Currently, WING (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.35 (-1.37%) from the hour prior. WING has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, WING ranks 73rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WING’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WING’s price is down $-3.63 (-2.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WING’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WING: Daily RSI Analysis For WING, its RSI is now at 58.5143.

WING and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

