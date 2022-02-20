Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Body

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $150.30 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

