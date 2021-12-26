WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

