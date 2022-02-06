Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by 185.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Winmark stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a 1-year low of $173.04 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,597. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winmark by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

