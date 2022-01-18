Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

