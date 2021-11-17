Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO): Price Now Near $74.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WGO

At the moment, WGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WGO has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on WGO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WGO ranks 60th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

WGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WGO’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.51%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WGO has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Winnebago Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WGO: Daily RSI Analysis WGO’s RSI now stands at 28.8136.

WGO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

