Wipro Ltd (WIT): Price Now Near $7.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WIT

At the time of this writing, WIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WIT has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WIT ranks 209th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WIT’s price is up $0.2 (2.63%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WIT’s price action over the past 90 days.