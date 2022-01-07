Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.62.

NYSE WIT opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

