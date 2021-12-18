Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of WTT opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com