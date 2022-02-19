WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Trading Down 1.4%

Body

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 1,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

