WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF): Price Now Near $5.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WETF

At the moment, WETF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, WETF ranks 118th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WETF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WETF’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WETF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WETF: Daily RSI Analysis For WETF, its RSI is now at 0.

WETF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

