Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Down $-0.34 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.29 (0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WIX

At the moment, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.29 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WIX ranks 287th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WIX’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WIX has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Wixcom Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.