Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Now Near $276; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WIX

Currently, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.06 (1.49%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as WIX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on WIX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WIX’s price is up $9.01 (3.37%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WIX’s price action over the past 90 days.

For WIX News Traders

Investors and traders in WIX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Is Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, ‘The biggest investment risk is not the volatility…

