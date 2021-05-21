Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Up $0.33 (0.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WIX

At the time of this writing, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. WIX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WIX ranks 199th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WIX’s price is up $0.33 (0.13%) from the day prior. WIX has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Wixcom Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.