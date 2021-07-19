Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Up $4.82 (1.74)% Over Past Day, Up $4.79 (1.73)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WIX

At the time of this writing, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.79 (1.73%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WIX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, WIX ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WIX’s price is up $4.82 (1.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WIX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WIX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WIX: Daily RSI Analysis For WIX, its RSI is now at 49.4359.

WIX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

