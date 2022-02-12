WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 669,837 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $5.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

