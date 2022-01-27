WMS Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

