Wolfe Research Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Underperform

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)