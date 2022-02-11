Wolfe Research Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.64.

TWLO opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

