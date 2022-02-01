Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $973,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 331.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 4.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

