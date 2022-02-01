Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth $33,130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHHC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

DiamondHead Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

