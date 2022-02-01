Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,280 Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 300,001 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

