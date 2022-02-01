Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

