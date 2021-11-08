Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW): Price Now Near $37.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WWW

At the moment, WWW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.79 (-2.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WWW ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

WWW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WWW’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WWW has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WWW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WWW: Daily RSI Analysis For WWW, its RSI is now at 84.9057.

WWW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

