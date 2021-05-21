Woori Financial Group Inc (WF): Price Now Near $29.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WF

At the moment, WF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WF ranks 218th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

WF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WF’s price is down $-0.7 (-2.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WF’s price action over the past 90 days.