Woori Financial Group Inc (WF): Price Up $0.05 (0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WF

Currently, WF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, WF ranks 117th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WF’s price is up $0.05 (0.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Woori Financial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WF: Daily RSI Analysis WF’s RSI now stands at 67.3077.

WF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

