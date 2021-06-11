Workday Inc (WDAY): Price Now Near $228.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WDAY

Currently, WDAY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WDAY has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WDAY ranks 253rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WDAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WDAY’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WDAY’s price action over the past 90 days.