Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 70,410 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

