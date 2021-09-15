Workiva Inc (WK): Price Now Near $150.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WK

Currently, WK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on WK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WK ranks 148th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WK’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.5%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WK: Daily RSI Analysis For WK, its RSI is now at 90.7975.

WK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WK News Traders

Investors and traders in WK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Workiva Director of Sales in France Reports on Company Expansion in the Region

France has long been at the forefront of financial and extra-financial reporting, particularly through regulations around ESG

