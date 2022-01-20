World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

