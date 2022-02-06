World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

NYSE WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

