Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,429 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $370.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.00. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading